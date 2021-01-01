TOQi 510 Cartridge Holder - Single Aluminum Block - Silver or Gold
About this product
The TOQi 510 Cartridge Holder is CNC machined from a single aluminum block for the ultimate 510 accessory. Store up to 6 cartridges, ensuring the mouthpiece for each cartridge is off the ground, keeping them clean while pooling the cart resin at the bottom of the cart. Where it should be.
About this brand
TOQi
Intuitive cannabis technology made for wireless living. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture.
