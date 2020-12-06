 Loading…

TOQi 510 Wax Cartridge

by TOQi

About this product

Made to dab on the go, the TOQi 510 Wax Cartridge provides wax concentrate heating with its quartz coil heating element. Optimized for best use with the TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer (will work with most 510 batteries), the 510 wax cartridge provides rich concentrate flavor at low temperature, and bigger hits at higher temperatures. The cartridge is crafted in stainless steel and includes a dab tool built into the mouthpiece for easy loading and stirring. Compatible with wax concentrates; including Live Resin/Rosin, Hash Rosin, THCa Diamonds, Shatter, budder, badder, etc. The TOQi 510 Wax Cartridge is an essential tool for any discrete dabber.

About this brand

Intuitive cannabis technology made for wireless living. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture.

2 customer reviews

write a review

Sun Dec 06 2020
S........G
Perfect product for on the go and super stylish ! definitely see this being the new trend entering 2021
Fri Dec 04 2020
I........1
Dope product! I can dab on the go with no issues and works great with any type of concentrate!