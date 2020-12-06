About this product

Made to dab on the go, the TOQi 510 Wax Cartridge provides wax concentrate heating with its quartz coil heating element. Optimized for best use with the TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer (will work with most 510 batteries), the 510 wax cartridge provides rich concentrate flavor at low temperature, and bigger hits at higher temperatures. The cartridge is crafted in stainless steel and includes a dab tool built into the mouthpiece for easy loading and stirring. Compatible with wax concentrates; including Live Resin/Rosin, Hash Rosin, THCa Diamonds, Shatter, budder, badder, etc. The TOQi 510 Wax Cartridge is an essential tool for any discrete dabber.