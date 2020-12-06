About this product
Made for dabbing on the go, the TOQi 510 Wax Cartridge provides wax concentrate heating through its quartz coil. The cartridge is crafted in stainless steel and includes a dab tool built into the mouthpiece for easy loading and stirring. Compatible with most 510 batteries and wax concentrates; including live resin, live rosin, shatter, budder, etc.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TOQi
Intuitive cannabis technology made for wireless living. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture.