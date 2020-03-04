 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer

TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer

by TOQi

Skip to Reviews
5.010
TOQi Vaping Batteries & Power TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer
TOQi Vaping Batteries & Power TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer
TOQi Vaping Batteries & Power TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer
TOQi Vaping Batteries & Power TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer
TOQi Vaping Batteries & Power TOQi 510 Wireless Vaporizer

$69.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Built to always be ready when you need it, the TOQi 510 wireless vaporizer is the first 510 thread compatible battery with wireless charging giving users the easiest recharging experience possible. Combined with a built-in USB-C port, you never have to worry about losing a custom charging plug again.

10 customer reviews

Show all
5.010

write a review

QMotosan

I love my TOQi Vaporizer! It's beautiful, has features that no others have and I can depend on it every time! Great job on this device!!!

bryanff

Theres only one way to describe this device. Futuristic-steampunk-minimalist. The unique shape creates a pebble like vibe in your hand. Everytime I use it, it feels like I’m on a small river bank skipping stones in the heat of an everyday July summer. But on the other side it makes me feel like it’s the year 2050 and you’re causally driving to the Air Market in your autonomous automobile relaxing to some crazy new style of music called “Zee.” Safe to say, if you wanna be the coolest looking person the world has ever seen... you gotta get your robotic paws all over this!

TamaraBalazsovits

I love my new Toqi vape!!! The charge last long, I've used my vape a lot and I havent had to charge it yet. I love the QI wireless charging feature and the thin sleek design. I bring it everywhere with me!

About this brand

TOQi Logo
Introducing the first 510 thread compatible vaporizer battery with wireless charging, built-in USB-C, fast charging + accessories.