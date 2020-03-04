bryanff on March 1st, 2020

Theres only one way to describe this device. Futuristic-steampunk-minimalist. The unique shape creates a pebble like vibe in your hand. Everytime I use it, it feels like I’m on a small river bank skipping stones in the heat of an everyday July summer. But on the other side it makes me feel like it’s the year 2050 and you’re causally driving to the Air Market in your autonomous automobile relaxing to some crazy new style of music called “Zee.” Safe to say, if you wanna be the coolest looking person the world has ever seen... you gotta get your robotic paws all over this!