on March 4th, 2020
I love my TOQi Vaporizer! It's beautiful, has features that no others have and I can depend on it every time! Great job on this device!!!
$69.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Built to always be ready when you need it, the TOQi 510 wireless vaporizer is the first 510 thread compatible battery with wireless charging giving users the easiest recharging experience possible. Combined with a built-in USB-C port, you never have to worry about losing a custom charging plug again.
on March 1st, 2020
Theres only one way to describe this device. Futuristic-steampunk-minimalist. The unique shape creates a pebble like vibe in your hand. Everytime I use it, it feels like I’m on a small river bank skipping stones in the heat of an everyday July summer. But on the other side it makes me feel like it’s the year 2050 and you’re causally driving to the Air Market in your autonomous automobile relaxing to some crazy new style of music called “Zee.” Safe to say, if you wanna be the coolest looking person the world has ever seen... you gotta get your robotic paws all over this!
on February 28th, 2020
I love my new Toqi vape!!! The charge last long, I've used my vape a lot and I havent had to charge it yet. I love the QI wireless charging feature and the thin sleek design. I bring it everywhere with me!