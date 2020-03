TamaraBalazsovits on February 28th, 2020

I bring my power bank with me everywhere I go. && the best feature is that it is Qi wireless certified so you can charge your Qi compatible devices. It's perfect for charging my phone and my vape wirelessly. I love that they added the suction cups to the bottom, the power bank sticks to your phone so you can toss it in your bag or put it in your pocket while its charging. Great product!