Cinex Pre-roll 2.4g 2pk
by Trail Blazin'Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cinderella 99 ~ Vortex: Cinex is a great strain for day time use. With an energetic boost and pleasant euphoria, many find it a particularly great choice for wake and bake sessions; keeping them uplifted and energized throughout the day. The creative, cerebral high will surely be a favorite of artists, musicians and writers alike.
