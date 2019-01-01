Grapefruit Pre-Roll
by Trail Blazin'
About this product
Available in 2-packs or 4-packs. This product, like all those made by Trail Blazin', is guaranteed pesticide and heavy metal free! Check out test results on www.trailblazin.net.
About this strain
Grapefruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.