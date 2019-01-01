 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. W1 Wax Vaporizer

W1 Wax Vaporizer

by Transpring

Write a review
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens W1 Wax Vaporizer
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens W1 Wax Vaporizer
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens W1 Wax Vaporizer
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens W1 Wax Vaporizer
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens W1 Wax Vaporizer

Find Us

About this product

1.Nice texture metal material, more durable. 2.Specially for wax, heating evenly, no burning smell. 3.SS316L heating wire with quartz coil, new heating core design, purer taste. 4.Removable heating chamber, easier to clean. 5.Wax vaporizer, storing tank and adding tool, three-in-one design. 6.650mAh preheating battery 7.3 adjustable voltage outputting(Green 2.6V, Blue 3.3V, Red 4.0V)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Transpring Logo
Pioneer Vaping-tech of Preheating Function & Multiple Oil Intake Hole Size Design