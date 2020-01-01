 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Cherry Almond Tart 2.5:1 ratio

Cherry Almond Tart 2.5:1 ratio

by Treat Yourself

About this product

A healthy twist on an old classic! Our tasty cherry-almond minis are dosed with 13mgCBD & 5mgTHC. This high CBD:THC ratio is designed to provide a very subtle head change, aimed at enhancing your everyday experiences through elevating your mood, and easing away any pain or anxiety. Superfood-filled, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free. Yes, great things do come in small packages.

About this brand

We are women who create healthy cannabis-infused products with women in mind. We value self-care and strive to promote a cannabis culture of women and men who share in our belief of "my body is my temple." We create nutrient-packed products with only the finest quality ingredients. When designing our products, our goal is to cultivate health and happiness while creating an enjoyable experience for our patients.