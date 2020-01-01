Treat Yourself
Be your own healer.
About Treat Yourself
We are women who create healthy cannabis-infused products with women in mind. We value self-care and strive to promote a cannabis culture of women and men who share in our belief of "my body is my temple." We create nutrient-packed products with only the finest quality ingredients. When designing our products, our goal is to cultivate health and happiness while creating an enjoyable experience for our patients.
Balms
Available in
United States, California