A healthy twist on an old classic! Our tasty cherry-almond minis are dosed with 13mgCBD & 5mgTHC. This high CBD:THC ratio is designed to provide a very subtle head change, aimed at enhancing your everyday experiences through elevating your mood, and easing away any pain or anxiety. Superfood-filled, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free. Yes, great things do come in small packages.