SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Our whipped body butters are made with high quality, organic, and non-toxic ingredients sourced from nature. Every ingredient is thoughtfully selected for its nourishing, hydrating and soothing qualities. Specific essential oil blends are used for both their healing properties and heavenly aromas, to create an enjoyable experience across the senses. Your skin will experience cool and soothing effects while you get relief from deeper aches and inflammation. Nourish your skin while you alleviate your pain from: Post-workout soreness Menstrual cramps Carpal tunnel Arthritis Fibromyalgia ...any general muscle and joint aches!
