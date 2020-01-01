 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Treat Yourself

Treat Yourself Topicals Balms Whipped Body Butter- PAIN RELIEVING Formula

Our whipped body butters are made with high quality, organic, and non-toxic ingredients sourced from nature. Every ingredient is thoughtfully selected for its nourishing, hydrating and soothing qualities. Specific essential oil blends are used for both their healing properties and heavenly aromas, to create an enjoyable experience across the senses. Your skin will experience cool and soothing effects while you get relief from deeper aches and inflammation. Nourish your skin while you alleviate your pain from: ​ Post-workout soreness​ Menstrual cramps Carpal tunnel Arthritis Fibromyalgia ...any general muscle and joint aches!

We are women who create healthy cannabis-infused products with women in mind. We value self-care and strive to promote a cannabis culture of women and men who share in our belief of "my body is my temple." We create nutrient-packed products with only the finest quality ingredients. When designing our products, our goal is to cultivate health and happiness while creating an enjoyable experience for our patients.