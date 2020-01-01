CBD Patch
by Social CBD
1 piece
$13.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$68.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
If sore muscles and stiffness are holding you back from the lifestyle you want, put some CBD on it! Our CBD topical balm is the effective alternative you’ve been searching for to provide relief from the stresses of an active lifestyle. This smooth, soothing CBD topical penetrates deep to bring you comfort. Our CBD balm contains the best hemp CBD oil, made from responsibly grown, US farmed and extracted, non-GMO hemp, and is 100% THC free. When you use our salve, you will experience the soothing benefits of CBD as it works against stiff joints and muscles.
Be the first to review this product.