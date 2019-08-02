Mandarin Cookies x Code Blue Cured Sugar 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
$79.00MSRP
We fill our capsules with one of the fastest growing anti-oxidants on the market, Cascara. Our Cascara comes directly off the island of Kona Hawai'i, and has an anti-oxidant level over 5x greater than the açaí berry. Cascara: Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Calcium, Iron, Potassium, Magnesium, Zinc, Niacin, Potassium, Dietary Fiber and other anti oxidant properties. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: Ingest one 15mg capsule, 2-3 times per day or as needed. Ingredients: Cascara, Cannabidiol (CBD)
on August 2nd, 2019
I started out just taking these to begin with and it helped so much! I switched to the oil not too long ago but I still keep these and take them every so often. They're great!
on June 13th, 2018
An amazing product. Have ordered 3 times now and the delivery has always been so fast. It keeps my energy levels up and anxiety completely under control.