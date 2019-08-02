About this product

We fill our capsules with one of the fastest growing anti-oxidants on the market, Cascara. Our Cascara comes directly off the island of Kona Hawai'i, and has an anti-oxidant level over 5x greater than the açaí berry. Cascara: Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Calcium, Iron, Potassium, Magnesium, Zinc, Niacin, Potassium, Dietary Fiber and other anti oxidant properties. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: Ingest one 15mg capsule, 2-3 times per day or as needed. Ingredients: Cascara, Cannabidiol (CBD)