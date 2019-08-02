 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. '2-Pack' 15mg CBD Capsules (60 Qty.) with Anti-Oxidants

'2-Pack' 15mg CBD Capsules (60 Qty.) with Anti-Oxidants

by Triniti CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Triniti CBD Concentrates Ingestible '2-Pack' 15mg CBD Capsules (60 Qty.) with Anti-Oxidants

$79.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We fill our capsules with one of the fastest growing anti-oxidants on the market, Cascara. Our Cascara comes directly off the island of Kona Hawai'i, and has an anti-oxidant level over 5x greater than the açaí berry. Cascara: Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Calcium, Iron, Potassium, Magnesium, Zinc, Niacin, Potassium, Dietary Fiber and other anti oxidant properties. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: Ingest one 15mg capsule, 2-3 times per day or as needed. Ingredients: Cascara, Cannabidiol (CBD)

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

jaxben12

I started out just taking these to begin with and it helped so much! I switched to the oil not too long ago but I still keep these and take them every so often. They're great!

Tori8585

An amazing product. Have ordered 3 times now and the delivery has always been so fast. It keeps my energy levels up and anxiety completely under control.

About this brand

Triniti CBD Logo
CBD Products