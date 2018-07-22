Chicken Isolate Pet Tincture 30ml 300mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 53.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99 500mg's of our 98%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil. (2 Pack Discount) The 'Pets' Flavorless tincture is designed for your pet. Studies have shown that pets with separation anxiety, arthritis, and cancer can benefit from CBD intake. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-Anxiety Appetite support Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Chronic Pain Non-psychoactive Joint and Mobility Issues Fatty Tumor reduction
on July 22nd, 2018
My Dachshund has been having some significant back pain as she has gotten older. Murph has also been developing some anxiety from this and this has lead to my little girl feeling exhausted and just not being herself. My vet recommended CBD and after finding this brand on leafy I placed an online order. Murph has been significantly more active after 3 days of mixing it into her food. Excited to see any further changes.
on June 28th, 2018
I discovered the use of CBD for dogs recently and have done a fair amount of research for it. Discovered Triniti CBD about 3 months ago and have been very happy. I use it for preventive reasons on my Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier and he has absolutely no problem taking this oil. He is 8 years old and struggles from joint pain from time to time. I absolutely love upping his dose during these periods as I notice a real difference.
on June 27th, 2018
This has worked wonders in my 14-year-old mini Schnauzer. I would recommend this to anyone with an animal with hip dysplasia suffering from any kind of arthritic pain or back issues.