Mackenzie3130 on July 22nd, 2018

My Dachshund has been having some significant back pain as she has gotten older. Murph has also been developing some anxiety from this and this has lead to my little girl feeling exhausted and just not being herself. My vet recommended CBD and after finding this brand on leafy I placed an online order. Murph has been significantly more active after 3 days of mixing it into her food. Excited to see any further changes.