 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. 'Mint' Flavor Tincture (500mg CBD)

'Mint' Flavor Tincture (500mg CBD)

by Triniti CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Triniti CBD Concentrates Ingestible 'Mint' Flavor Tincture (500mg CBD)

$49.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99 500mg's of our 98%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil. The 'Mint' Tincture is designed to give a cool, refreshing, and relaxed demeanor. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day sublingual (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where mint is typically used (tea, salads, desserts etc.). Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Mint Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

TristenA79

My sister an RN recently told me to try CBD to give me some help with my anxiety. While it has never been crippling, I’ve always had what I’d call background anxiety. It was always a problem during school and now that I’m starting my new job I’ve been looking for something (non prescribed) I’ve been loving it! I can feel the difference about 40 minutes after taking a half tincture.

MarcoG55

I love the taste!! I’ve been taking this to remedy my back pain for the last couple weeks and couldn’t be happier. After countless epidurals I was recommended this brand by a friend.

About this brand

Triniti CBD Logo
CBD Products