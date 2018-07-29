Mandarin Cookies x Code Blue Cured Sugar 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Description: FREE Domestic Shipping on orders over $99 500mg's of our 98%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil. The 'Mint' Tincture is designed to give a cool, refreshing, and relaxed demeanor. Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day sublingual (under the tongue) or mix straight into foods where mint is typically used (tea, salads, desserts etc.). Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Mint Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)
on July 29th, 2018
My sister an RN recently told me to try CBD to give me some help with my anxiety. While it has never been crippling, I’ve always had what I’d call background anxiety. It was always a problem during school and now that I’m starting my new job I’ve been looking for something (non prescribed) I’ve been loving it! I can feel the difference about 40 minutes after taking a half tincture.
on July 22nd, 2018
I love the taste!! I’ve been taking this to remedy my back pain for the last couple weeks and couldn’t be happier. After countless epidurals I was recommended this brand by a friend.