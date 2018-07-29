TristenA79 on July 29th, 2018

My sister an RN recently told me to try CBD to give me some help with my anxiety. While it has never been crippling, I’ve always had what I’d call background anxiety. It was always a problem during school and now that I’m starting my new job I’ve been looking for something (non prescribed) I’ve been loving it! I can feel the difference about 40 minutes after taking a half tincture.