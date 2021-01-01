SUNSET SHERBERT TerpStrain
With an aroma of earthy, fruity and an earthy, sweet flavor, Sunset Sherbert is made from Beta-Caryophyllene, myrcene, nerolidol Terpenes for a relaxed, happy, creative boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with Stress, Pain, Insomnia. A Sativa strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints. FLAVOR: Earthy, Sweet AROMA: Earthy, Fruity EFFECTS: Relaxed, Happy, Creative USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints BENEFITS: Stress, Pain, Insomnia TERPENES: Myrcene, Beta-caryophyllene, Nerolidol VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes, MCT and Natural Flavors
