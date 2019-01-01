 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Salve (Tea Tree and Aloe Vera) 150mg

CBD Salve (Tea Tree and Aloe Vera) 150mg

by Trokie

Trokie Topicals Balms CBD Salve (Tea Tree and Aloe Vera) 150mg

CBD Salves Our unique formulated salves leave a protective coating that provides skin nourishment and longer lasting pain relief. Each of our CBD Salves contain a total of 150mg CBD per jar. Pain Relief CBD Salve Coat your skin with pain relieving protection. Our Pain Relief CBD Salve contains a unique blend of natural ingredients including olive oil, aloe vera, rosemary, and tea tree oil with known healing properties all wrapped up into a long-lasting salve. Trokie Topicals Get real relief with real ingredients. Cut through all the additives and get straight to relief. We have carefully formulated a unique blend of natural pain relieving ingredients and paired them with healthy oils and butters that nourish your skin. Our topicals contain ingredients such as Rosemary, Aloe Vera, and Olive Oil, all of which contain well-known healing properties, giving you long-lasting, effective relief. Trokie Topicals are: · Chemical-free · Paraben-free · Petroleum-free · Alcohol-free · Synthetic-free · Formaldehyde-Free · Artificial Fragrance-Free · Sodium Benzoate-Free · Cruelty-free

Got health-related symptoms? There’s a Trokie for that. Trokie is intently focused on one thing: fast-acting, long-lasting relief. Why? So you can get your life back, plain and simple. Our medicinal cannabis products, including lozenges, pain patches and capsules, have been meticulously developed by Dr. Kenton Crowley, a well-respected Doctor of Pharmacy. Scientific research and inventive thinking continue to drive the creation of Trokie relief solutions. The Trokie Story Founder and creator of Trokie, Dr. Crowley is a highly trained executive with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical medicine. He’s developed and patented premium medical-grade cannabis products for the treatment of neuropathic pain and other health-compromising symptoms—something no other company has done to date.