  5. CBD Pain Patch 50mg

by Trokie

Trokie Topicals Transdermal Patches CBD Pain Patch 50mg

25mg CBD . 4% Lidocaine . 4% Menthol Stick with long-lasting relief Diffuse localized pain with a Trokie CBD and lidocaine pain relief patch. This proven, patented patch with a blend of pain relievers has the highest over-the-counter lidocaine dose possible, plus anhydrous European hemp oil. Adults and children over 12 can safely use the Trokie Pain Patch during normal daily activities. Compatible with drug testing. How to use Trokie CBD Relief Patch For fast-acting, long-lasting local pain relief, apply one patch to the affected area and leave in place for up to 12 hours. Patches may be cut down to treat smaller areas. Back Pain . Arthritis . Muscle Soreness . Joint Pain . and many other uses

Got health-related symptoms? There’s a Trokie for that. Trokie is intently focused on one thing: fast-acting, long-lasting relief. Why? So you can get your life back, plain and simple. Our medicinal cannabis products, including lozenges, pain patches and capsules, have been meticulously developed by Dr. Kenton Crowley, a well-respected Doctor of Pharmacy. Scientific research and inventive thinking continue to drive the creation of Trokie relief solutions. The Trokie Story Founder and creator of Trokie, Dr. Crowley is a highly trained executive with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and clinical medicine. He’s developed and patented premium medical-grade cannabis products for the treatment of neuropathic pain and other health-compromising symptoms—something no other company has done to date.