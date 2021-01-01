 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Orange Lavender CBD Bath Salts 300mg

Orange Lavender CBD Bath Salts 300mg

by TRU Infusion

Write a review
TRU Infusion Hemp CBD Bath & Body Orange Lavender CBD Bath Salts 300mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Step into your very own luxury spa-like experience with our CBD Bath & Beauty Line. Bath Soak’s are used by customers to relax and unwind as a way to manage stress and anxiety. Our CBD Bath Salts are made with the highest quality salts and are infused with key essential oils in order to provide a relaxing & soothing experience. Combat life’s daily stress and brighten your skin by adding our CBD Bath and Beauty products to your daily routine.

About this brand

TRU Infusion Logo
Experience cannabis the TRU Infusion way! TRU Infusion products offer a premium cannabis experience by utilizing the most advanced technology combined with the safest and most efficient production methods available. Our lab utilizes proprietary extraction techniques for clean and pure outcomes. All of our prepared products are made from scratch, to ensure quality, full infusion and accurate dosing. We have all of our raw materials and finished products tested by a third-party testing facility to guarantee that our extraction & infusion methods are effective and accurate. If it says 50mg; itʼs 50mg, period. Scan the QR code on your package and type in your batch to see first hand your products testing results displaying accurate dosing and the freedom from solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals. A TRUly clean and quality product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review