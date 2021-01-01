TRU Infusion
Orange Lavender CBD Bath Salts 300mg
About this product
Step into your very own luxury spa-like experience with our CBD Bath & Beauty Line. Bath Soak’s are used by customers to relax and unwind as a way to manage stress and anxiety. Our CBD Bath Salts are made with the highest quality salts and are infused with key essential oils in order to provide a relaxing & soothing experience. Combat life’s daily stress and brighten your skin by adding our CBD Bath and Beauty products to your daily routine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!