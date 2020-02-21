Almrcs1
on February 21st, 2020
Me and Wife had it on a trip to Vegas. The guy said it was strong. And it did its purpose.
on December 6th, 2019
Tried this strain called Animal Face #2 grown by FireRock and sold by Woodward limited edition at dispensary in Garfield Hts Ohio. Buds appeared exactly like photo. I am 69 yrs old and smoked since 19. I am also impressed by this hybrid. It packs a punch and hangs in there. If you enjoy strong serious high this is for you. My new fave. By the way we have medical marijuana dispensaries in NE Ohio and access to incredible selection with contents of THC 31% - 34% not unusual. Never listed on Leafly. Shame