Animal Face

by Tryke Companies

Almrcs1

Me and Wife had it on a trip to Vegas. The guy said it was strong. And it did its purpose.

gottaknownow

Tried this strain called Animal Face #2 grown by FireRock and sold by Woodward limited edition at dispensary in Garfield Hts Ohio. Buds appeared exactly like photo. I am 69 yrs old and smoked since 19. I am also impressed by this hybrid. It packs a punch and hangs in there. If you enjoy strong serious high this is for you. My new fave. By the way we have medical marijuana dispensaries in NE Ohio and access to incredible selection with contents of THC 31% - 34% not unusual. Never listed on Leafly. Shame

Tryke Companies is committed to the cannabis industry, providing premium grade medical marijuana to our patients. We strive to assist our clients in achieving the quality of life they deserve, through compassionate customer service and a meticulous cultivation process, yielding a wide variety of the best products possible. Tryke is dedicated to setting the bar for all dispensaries nationwide. Talent Tryke Companies' has assembled a team of cannabis business professionals that have successfully built and operated many state regulated medical marijuana facilities in Arizona and Nevada. Our executive team brings together over 135 years of combined experience in the cultivation industry and diverse backgrounds in the business world. Giving Back Tryke Companies is focused on strengthening and improving the community by employing its workers at a living wage, providing substantial tax revenue through sales and excise taxes, and participating in a variety of charitable events and programs.