mendozamike1127
on December 24th, 2019
Very good taste and smell (earthy OG ) are smooth sweet and there are very pretty purple that reminds me of GSC.
V Kush by Tryke Companies
on December 24th, 2019
on October 9th, 2019
Great Indica strain that has a great taste and smell. The high is noticable joyful and relaxed at same time. No paranoia has come to me using this strain so far and most sativa's give me paranoia. General 420!