Product Info 66.7 PER 1ml of CBD E-Liquid 1000mg of CBD per bottle MCT OIL Botanical Terpene Flavor Tested by Independent Labs Non-THC, Non-Nicotine Wondering about the scent or fragrance of the INDICA CBD Vape Oil? Usually, the words people use to describe it are Earth, Sweet, Wood. As for the effect, the Indica CBD Vape Oil has, users are likely to experience effects like Sedation, Relaxation, Bliss providing a full body “couch-locked” effect. Looking for a blissful dose of heavy relaxation? Then the Indica strain of CBD is the one for you! Indica CBD is a potent and powerful relaxer and will leave you wanting to spend some quality time with your couch — hence its name. Scent: Earthy, sweet, wood. Effect: Sedation, Relaxation, Bliss providing a full body “couch-locked” effect. Common uses: For those looking to just spend their day “lampin” and chill out, the Indica strain is a great option!
