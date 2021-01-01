About this product

A potent mixture of hemp distillate and MCT oil wrapped up in a flavorless, gelatin-based capsule. Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD, and each container contains 30 capsules for a total of 750mg. The high content of medium-chain fatty acids in the MCT oil allows for the efficient delivery of cannabinoids throughout the digestive system and liver, making these capsules uniquely effective. Plus, they're completely flavorless, so they act as a good alternative for those who do not like the flavor of a CBD tincture. Ingredients: Full spectrum hemp distillate, MCT oil, Gelatin