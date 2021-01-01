 Loading…

CBD Capsules • 750mg

by Tweedle Farms

Tweedle Farms Edibles Capsules CBD Capsules • 750mg

$65.00MSRP

About this product

A potent mixture of hemp distillate and MCT oil wrapped up in a flavorless, gelatin-based capsule. Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD, and each container contains 30 capsules for a total of 750mg. The high content of medium-chain fatty acids in the MCT oil allows for the efficient delivery of cannabinoids throughout the digestive system and liver, making these capsules uniquely effective. Plus, they're completely flavorless, so they act as a good alternative for those who do not like the flavor of a CBD tincture. Ingredients: Full spectrum hemp distillate, MCT oil, Gelatin

About this brand

For our full, up-to-date product offering, please visit tweedlefarms.com! Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!

