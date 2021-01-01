About this product

Our CBD gummies are vegan, gluten-free, and made without any kind of artificial flavors or colors. Because of that fact, the color and consistency may vary slightly from batch to batch. Each gummy contains 25mg of pure, hemp-derived CBD and comes in a pack of 20, which makes for a total of 500mg. The flavor is reminiscent of a classic strawberry candy that one remembers from childhood - sweet, with hints of tropical fruit, and almost creamy. Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice, Citric Acid.