About this product

The Twister T2 Trimming System. Trim More. Even Faster. Two Twister T2 leaf trimmers are better than one. This you know. But did you also know that putting two machines back-to-back dramatically increases productivity even further? Add in our new Twister Conveyors and standout Twister Rails, and you’ve got a match made in Heaven. Less Labour: Running two Twisters side by side doubles the output but also doubles the manpower required to operate the machines. By placing two Twisters end-to-end you use the same number of operators and thus more than doubling productivity. Closest Cut: Two Twisters end to end give you the closest cut in the shortest amount of time. You can feed the machines as fast as you can and each flower will come out trimmed as though they were cut by hand with scissors. Extremely Fast: 11 StaySharp™ self-sharpening blades are maintenance-free and perform 19,250 cuts every 60 seconds. Consistent Cut: Trimmed pieces are of uniform quality, hour after hour; day after day. Low Maintenance: No paint to chip or flake; strips down for complete cleaning access in less than 10 seconds with no tools; fully serviceable by end-user. Easy to Clean: Watertight electrical and motors allow for complete high-pressure washdown.