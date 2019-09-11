 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Twister T2 Trimming System

by Twister Trimmer

Twister Trimmer Growing Harvest Twister T2 Trimming System

The Twister T2 Trimming System. Trim More. Even Faster. Two Twister T2 leaf trimmers are better than one. This you know. But did you also know that putting two machines back-to-back dramatically increases productivity even further? Add in our new Twister Conveyors and standout Twister Rails, and you’ve got a match made in Heaven. Less Labour: Running two Twisters side by side doubles the output but also doubles the manpower required to operate the machines. By placing two Twisters end-to-end you use the same number of operators and thus more than doubling productivity. Closest Cut: Two Twisters end to end give you the closest cut in the shortest amount of time. You can feed the machines as fast as you can and each flower will come out trimmed as though they were cut by hand with scissors. Extremely Fast: 11 StaySharp™ self-sharpening blades are maintenance-free and perform 19,250 cuts every 60 seconds. Consistent Cut: Trimmed pieces are of uniform quality, hour after hour; day after day. Low Maintenance: No paint to chip or flake; strips down for complete cleaning access in less than 10 seconds with no tools; fully serviceable by end-user. Easy to Clean: Watertight electrical and motors allow for complete high-pressure washdown.

September 11, 2019

With pressing timelines and daily complications, uptime is crucial to your harvest. We’ve got your back. After over a decade leading the industry, we’ve got the knowledge, experience and technology to keep you running smoothly. Twister Trimmers have been meticulously designed to give you the quality, speed and reliability you need to make this the best harvest yet.