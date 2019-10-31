Walter47
on October 31st, 2019
Bought this for me and my buddy, we were both clean after the 7 days. I would highly recommend this to anyone looking to pass in a weeks time. 5 stars! Remember to stay hydrated.
Ultra THC Magic Detox 7 Day cleanse brings together nature’s best detoxing herbal ingredients for a complete drug toxin cleanse pill you can count on. When you need to pee clean, our product should be your go-to formula. It is a full system flush that provides a unique 3 phase approach– Cleanse, Detoxify, and Release. 100% THC DETOXIFICATION OR YOUR MONEY BACK: Try our all natural body cleansing detox treatment 100% guaranteed now!
on October 21st, 2019
This shit will get you put in jail. I’m using it to pass a drug test and I failed after the whole seven days. I want my money back.
on September 26th, 2019
Dating back to 2016, this product has saved me on two separate occasions. One of these times, the product only took 5 days to work. I have recommended this product to countless friends who have also seen great results in a short amount of time. Recently, I was using this product to detox for a drug test and found that it was taking my body longer to detox than normal. I was using pills from a bottle I purchased a while back and noticed that they were about 2 months expired. I reached out to Magic Detox just to ask for advice and see if there's anything I could do. In response, they OVERNIGHT shipped me a new bottle FOR FREE, which really has alleviated my worries about passing my test. These people care about their customers and provide exemplary customer service. Highly recommend, 100%. Thank you, Magic Detox!