  5. Ultra THC Detox™

Ultra THC Detox™

by Magic Detox™

About this product

Ultra THC Magic Detox 7 Day cleanse brings together nature’s best detoxing herbal ingredients for a complete drug toxin cleanse pill you can count on. When you need to pee clean, our product should be your go-to formula. It is a full system flush that provides a unique 3 phase approach– Cleanse, Detoxify, and Release. 100% THC DETOXIFICATION OR YOUR MONEY BACK: Try our all natural body cleansing detox treatment 100% guaranteed now!

14 customer reviews

4.114

Walter47

Bought this for me and my buddy, we were both clean after the 7 days. I would highly recommend this to anyone looking to pass in a weeks time. 5 stars! Remember to stay hydrated.

Yunggoon18

This shit will get you put in jail. I’m using it to pass a drug test and I failed after the whole seven days. I want my money back.

clackcin25

Dating back to 2016, this product has saved me on two separate occasions. One of these times, the product only took 5 days to work. I have recommended this product to countless friends who have also seen great results in a short amount of time. Recently, I was using this product to detox for a drug test and found that it was taking my body longer to detox than normal. I was using pills from a bottle I purchased a while back and noticed that they were about 2 months expired. I reached out to Magic Detox just to ask for advice and see if there's anything I could do. In response, they OVERNIGHT shipped me a new bottle FOR FREE, which really has alleviated my worries about passing my test. These people care about their customers and provide exemplary customer service. Highly recommend, 100%. Thank you, Magic Detox!

About this brand

Magic Detox rapidly removes all traces of THC from your body with our all natural detox capsules that are 100% guaranteed to work in 7 days or your money back! We have been perfecting this full body marijuana detox cleanse for over 10 years! Our updated 2019 Detox Capsules are the strongest you can buy! We have been featured in High Times, Men’s Health & Maxim Magazine, and hundreds of repeat customers depend on Ultra THC Magic Detox™ to get the job done right the first time! We are not a scam detox company that sells an overnight miracle cure or quick fix. Our guaranteed detox takes 7 days to flush your body! Don’t trick the system by cheating with risky detox methods, flush your system naturally and legally with us! To Purchase - Visit our site at the link above!