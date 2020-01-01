 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grow Tent 150*150*210CM

by Unit Farm

The Unit Farm UFG grow tent is made with 1680D threaded reflective fabric, which is 3 - 5x thicker than others. It offers noise reduction, is odor resistant, light leak proof, and most importantly, it features a patent pending Infrared Blocking insulated roof that eliminates unwanted surface temperatures and blaring heat signatures, providing you with the best indoor growing environment. Dimensions: 5'x5'x6'11'' Package Dimension：5'2''x1'x6'' Weight: 51 lbs. Canvas Density: 1680D Pole Diameter: 22mm Door Quantity: 2 Ducting Ports: 12 (Double Cinching) 10''Ducting Ports: 6 8''Ducting Ports: 6 3"Electrical Port Quantity: 2 100% Metal Interlocking, Sturdy Frame & Connectors 1680D “Easy On” Grow Tent Diamond Textured Reflective Interior Top - Quality & Double - Stitched Seams Double Cinching & No Leak Ducting Ports Thick “Easy Engage” Zippers 360 Degree “Wrap Around” Access Micro Mesh Pest Control Pre-Filters Convenient Access Tool Pouch Easy set up instructions

About this brand

For over 9 years led grow light manufacture experience, we have provided a lot OEM service to different brands, worked with a lot indoor growers, universities, specialist growers, commercial growers and research labs. Our products have been wildly applied for commercial, greenhouse, research and indoor growing. Unit Farm UFO series is comprised of the two top brand LEDs,CREE and OSRAM, higher quality & penetration & yield, lower heat & power consumption, full spectrum, UL listed products.