  5. UFO-120 Cree Osram Led Grow Light

UFO-120 Cree Osram Led Grow Light

by Unit Farm

About this product

* UL certified safety standards. * Unique and perfect combination of Cree and Osram chips in the market. * High Bin quality: Cree L1-R20-P2-C-01, Osram 3T-1-0-350. * Unique no-glass design delivers increased light to your plants. * Excellent heat sink among LED grow lights provides superior cooling and increased LED life. * Exact wavelength guaranteed. * Easy to install instructions. * Cool jagged design and tough construction. Specification:UFO-120 Par Value: 1857.4umol Lumen: 12164 Lm±5%@AC120V 11958 Lm±5%@AC240V Power draw: 270W + - 5%@AC120V 260W + - 5%@AC240V Input Voltage: AC85-265V Ampere:2.224A/120V 1.108A/240V Core Coverage: 2.7ft*3.75ft Max Coverage: 4.6ft*5.4ft Spectrum: 450~475nm 620~630nm, 650~660nm, and white Light Size: 490*300*80MM Package Size: 585*375*150MM Net Weight: 5.6KG Gross Weight: 7KG DB: 49.5dB Frequency: 50-60HZ

About this brand

For over 9 years led grow light manufacture experience, we have provided a lot OEM service to different brands, worked with a lot indoor growers, universities, specialist growers, commercial growers and research labs. Our products have been wildly applied for commercial, greenhouse, research and indoor growing. Unit Farm UFO series is comprised of the two top brand LEDs,CREE and OSRAM, higher quality & penetration & yield, lower heat & power consumption, full spectrum, UL listed products.