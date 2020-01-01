 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Toffee

by Upside Edibles

About this product

We craft crave-inducing toffee based on an award winning recipe hand dipped in our signature Belgian chocolate. We have three flavors including Orange Bliss toffee dipped in Belgian Dark Chocolate, Lemon Zest toffee dipped in Belgian Dark Chocolate, and Classic toffee dipped in Belgian Milk Chocolate. Available in 70mg THC packs.

About this brand

We are committed to producing peace by piece. Each and every bite of our delicious, gourmet food delivers a consistent dose of premium grade cannabis. We are laser-focused on bringing the greatest relief to our customers with the greatest culinary experience.