Soothe + Recover Upstate’s CBD Soothing Muscle Balm is hand made in small batches in our cGMP certified and FDA registered production facility in Burlington, Vermont. This vertically integrated manufacturing process ensures that our products are produced with the utmost level of care and precision. All Upstate hemp ingredients are third party tested for potency, pesticides and heavy metals to ensure purity and our topicals are never tested on animals. Upstate hemp is sustainably grown in the fertile soils of Vermont using organic practices. Our hand harvested whole plant hemp crops produce a full spectrum hemp oil that’s brimming with cannabidiol (CBD), terpenes, minor cannabinoids and other beneficial phytonutrients. Suggested Use: Perfect for soothing everyday aches and pains from exercise and exertion. Apply generously to affected area to comfort muscles and joints. 2.6oz (500mg CBD) Powerful Botanical + CBD Ingredients Soothing Natural Scent Free From Suspect Chemicals Third Party Potency and Purity Testing Never Tested On Animals Made in Vermont With Artfully Sourced Global Materials Ingredients: *Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, *Cera Alba (Beeswax), *Cocos Nucifera (Fractionated Coconut) Oil, *Menthol, *Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Oil, Cinnamomum Camphora (Camphor) Oil, Cannabis Sativa (Full Spectrum Hemp) Extract, Eugenia Caryophyllata (Clove) Oil, Melaleuca Leucadendra (Cajeput) Leaf Oil, Capsicum Annuum (Capsicum) Oleoresin, Eucalyptus Radiata Leaf Oil, Resina Propoli (Propolis) Extract, Zingiber Officinale Roscoe (Ginger) Oil, Pure Essential Oils. *Certified Organic