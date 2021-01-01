Tropical Zkittlez Delta 8 | Delta 10 THC Cartridge 1 ML
About this product
Delta 10 is a new THC cannabinoid that has more of a “super sativa” feeling, giving more energy and alertness. This is REAL Delta 10 and has a very strong taste, unlike Delta 8, terpenes do not fully cover the taste and some people may find it to be unpleasant/earthy.
About this brand
Urb Finest Flowers
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.
