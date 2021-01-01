 Loading…
Tropical Zkittlez Delta 8 | Delta 10 THC Cartridge 1 ML

by Urb Finest Flowers

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Delta 10 is a new THC cannabinoid that has more of a “super sativa” feeling, giving more energy and alertness. This is REAL Delta 10 and has a very strong taste, unlike Delta 8, terpenes do not fully cover the taste and some people may find it to be unpleasant/earthy.

About this brand

Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

