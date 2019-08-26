 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Daily Ritual Oil For All Skin Types

by Urban Juve

About this product

Go for the glow. This gently fragrant body oil seals in moisture after bathing, leaving you with noticeably silky, calmed skin. The best part of your day. Containing a nutrient-rich blend of hemp seed and safflower seed oils, this formula melts into the skin, immediately working to smooth and renew. Jasmine, sandalwood and rose provide a uplifting wood-floral scent.

SONIA352

I tried this oil after a vacation in the hot desert weather of Palm Springs CA, my skin was dry and dehydrated. This oil sunk in immediately giving instant relief, and the scent is clean and refreshing. I would recommend this!

TM015

Such a nice luxurious oil. I use it on my body after showering and it leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated.

Jfrofrith

Superior product! I have sensitive skin and this product is the by far the best for dry skin

About this brand

Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.