on August 27th, 2019
I gave this set to my friend for her birthday and she absolutely loves it! The only thing it needs is a cleanser to complete the set.
Five hemp powered formulations for Dry Skin. Your complete deep hydration package, curated for dry skin. This deeply hydrating kit restores your natural glow. The formulations are packed with antioxidants, working together to nourish dull skin. Kit contents: Anti-Aging Serum, Lip Balm, Face Mist, Face Moisturizer, Daily Ritual Oil
on August 13th, 2019
I am using the daily ritual kit and am seeing great results all around. The Facial regime of mist, serum, and moisturizer has my dry/sensitive skin looking younger and more resilient that it has in a long time. The lip balm is great and small enough to carry easily in pocket or purse. I left a review for the Daily Ritual Oil which has also helped my skin to look and feel better 24/7! Cannot recommend highly enough.
on August 6th, 2019
Really good value for all of the products. The holy grail for people with dry skin!