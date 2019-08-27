 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hemp Daily Ritual Kit For Dry Skin

by Urban Juve

Five hemp powered formulations for Dry Skin. Your complete deep hydration package, curated for dry skin. This deeply hydrating kit restores your natural glow. The formulations are packed with antioxidants, working together to nourish dull skin. Kit contents: Anti-Aging Serum, Lip Balm, Face Mist, Face Moisturizer, Daily Ritual Oil

sjhd

I gave this set to my friend for her birthday and she absolutely loves it! The only thing it needs is a cleanser to complete the set.

Xabute

I am using the daily ritual kit and am seeing great results all around. The Facial regime of mist, serum, and moisturizer has my dry/sensitive skin looking younger and more resilient that it has in a long time. The lip balm is great and small enough to carry easily in pocket or purse. I left a review for the Daily Ritual Oil which has also helped my skin to look and feel better 24/7! Cannot recommend highly enough.

avh95

Really good value for all of the products. The holy grail for people with dry skin!

Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.