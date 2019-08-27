Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
A magic potion for dry, dull skin. This spray toner provides a burst of hydration and reduces the look of puffiness. Over time, it softens and revives skin, restoring your natural glow. Use throughout the day or as a first step before moisturizer. With a base of rosewater and witch hazel, this pH-balanced formula works as a natural astringent while replenishing moisture. It contains bright citrus essential oils, including lemon and sweet orange, as well as our signature hemp root oil, which can help boost absorption.
on August 27th, 2019
The rosewater in this is amazing. It helps when Im in a drier climate and have both oily and dry skin!
on August 22nd, 2019
I've found that this mist like toner helps the skin become especially absorbent. It is also a pretty moisturizing pick-me-up spray to use throughout the day due to the hemp root. It smells minty and fresh, without any of that grassy hemp smell that I wouldn't want on my face.
on August 13th, 2019
I would never use a toner, but I love the delivery, the scent and the fresh clean feel of this product. I've been using it to start my skincare regime in the am and at night and I really love the way it makes both me and my skin feel! Now I don't want to go without it.