Hemp Face Mist For Dry Skin

by Urban Juve

4.84
Urban Juve Hemp CBD Beauty Hemp Face Mist For Dry Skin

$22.00MSRP

About this product

A magic potion for dry, dull skin. This spray toner provides a burst of hydration and reduces the look of puffiness. Over time, it softens and revives skin, restoring your natural glow. Use throughout the day or as a first step before moisturizer. With a base of rosewater and witch hazel, this pH-balanced formula works as a natural astringent while replenishing moisture. It contains bright citrus essential oils, including lemon and sweet orange, as well as our signature hemp root oil, which can help boost absorption.

4 customer reviews

4.84

sjhd

The rosewater in this is amazing. It helps when Im in a drier climate and have both oily and dry skin!

AG19

I've found that this mist like toner helps the skin become especially absorbent. It is also a pretty moisturizing pick-me-up spray to use throughout the day due to the hemp root. It smells minty and fresh, without any of that grassy hemp smell that I wouldn't want on my face.

Xabute

I would never use a toner, but I love the delivery, the scent and the fresh clean feel of this product. I've been using it to start my skincare regime in the am and at night and I really love the way it makes both me and my skin feel! Now I don't want to go without it.

About this brand

Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.