About this product
A magic potion for dry, dull skin. This spray toner provides a burst of hydration and reduces the look of puffiness. Over time, it softens and revives skin, restoring your natural glow. Use throughout the day or as a first step before moisturizer. With a base of rosewater and witch hazel, this pH-balanced formula works as a natural astringent while replenishing moisture. It contains bright citrus essential oils, including lemon and sweet orange, as well as our signature hemp root oil, which can help boost absorption.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!