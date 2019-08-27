A magic potion for dry, dull skin. This spray toner provides a burst of hydration and reduces the look of puffiness. Over time, it softens and revives skin, restoring your natural glow. Use throughout the day or as a first step before moisturizer. With a base of rosewater and witch hazel, this pH-balanced formula works as a natural astringent while replenishing moisture. It contains bright citrus essential oils, including lemon and sweet orange, as well as our signature hemp root oil, which can help boost absorption.