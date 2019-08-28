Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The ultimate pick-me-up. This spray toner soothes and tones, while helping control excess oil and refresh acne-prone skin. Use throughout the day or as a first step before moisturizer. With a powerhouse combo of peppermint and aloe leaf, this formula reduces the look of puffiness and helps pores appear smaller. We add cucumber skin powder for its astringent properties, as well as our signature hemp root oil, which can help boost absorption.
on August 28th, 2019
I keep this product at my desk at work and spray it on my face throughout the day to feel energized. I love the scent and how it feels on my skin.
on August 27th, 2019
I use this twice a day and cannot skip it in my skincare routine! I spray it on a cotton pad before applying to my face. It also smells AMAZING
on August 16th, 2019
I was aware that the skincare world had been using cannabis in their product for the past few years, but until I started searching for a CBD/HEMP serum of my own, I didn’t know just how hard it is. It is really hard to find an almost perfect Cannabis beauty regime. And I don't want my room to smell like one of those hippie shops you find in Woodstock.