 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. Hemp Face Mist For Oily Skin

Hemp Face Mist For Oily Skin

by Urban Juve

Skip to Reviews
4.84
Urban Juve Hemp CBD Beauty Hemp Face Mist For Oily Skin

$22.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The ultimate pick-me-up. This spray toner soothes and tones, while helping control excess oil and refresh acne-prone skin. Use throughout the day or as a first step before moisturizer. With a powerhouse combo of peppermint and aloe leaf, this formula reduces the look of puffiness and helps pores appear smaller. We add cucumber skin powder for its astringent properties, as well as our signature hemp root oil, which can help boost absorption.

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.84

write a review

LHBgirl

I keep this product at my desk at work and spray it on my face throughout the day to feel energized. I love the scent and how it feels on my skin.

sjhd

I use this twice a day and cannot skip it in my skincare routine! I spray it on a cotton pad before applying to my face. It also smells AMAZING

bernardcollins

I was aware that the skincare world had been using cannabis in their product for the past few years, but until I started searching for a CBD/HEMP serum of my own, I didn’t know just how hard it is. It is really hard to find an almost perfect Cannabis beauty regime. And I don't want my room to smell like one of those hippie shops you find in Woodstock.

About this brand

Urban Juve Logo
Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.