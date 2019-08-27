Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
It’s possible: a moisturizer that also helps control excess oil. This quick-absorbing formula leaves skin light and glowing. Containing hemp seed, jojoba and sweet almond oil, it hydrates without clogging pores. Herbal essential oils and helichrysum flower water contribute a subtly energizing scent. Expect your face to feel fresh, supple and soothed.
on August 27th, 2019
This moisturizer is antimicrobial and since using it, I have noticed a decrease in acne breakouts. It's perfect for anyone with oily skin and is prone to breakouts.
on August 12th, 2019
I am super impressed with this moisturizer! I was a bit worried at first because it felt thicker and oilier than the gel moisturizer I'm used to using on my oily skin...but it absorbs so quickly and leaves my skin feeling the softest it has ever been. It actually makes my skin less oily (because it's so moisturizing your skin doesn't produce as much natural oils) and gives it a nice, natural glow. The scent is also really light and natural, not overwhelming. Would highly recommend.
on August 6th, 2019
This product was perfect for my breakouts. I use with the serum every day and night! Super calming.