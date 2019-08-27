 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Face Moisturizer For Oily Skin

by Urban Juve

$26.00MSRP

About this product

It’s possible: a moisturizer that also helps control excess oil. This quick-absorbing formula leaves skin light and glowing. Containing hemp seed, jojoba and sweet almond oil, it hydrates without clogging pores. Herbal essential oils and helichrysum flower water contribute a subtly energizing scent. Expect your face to feel fresh, supple and soothed.

4 customer reviews

sjhd

This moisturizer is antimicrobial and since using it, I have noticed a decrease in acne breakouts. It's perfect for anyone with oily skin and is prone to breakouts.

TM015

I am super impressed with this moisturizer! I was a bit worried at first because it felt thicker and oilier than the gel moisturizer I'm used to using on my oily skin...but it absorbs so quickly and leaves my skin feeling the softest it has ever been. It actually makes my skin less oily (because it's so moisturizing your skin doesn't produce as much natural oils) and gives it a nice, natural glow. The scent is also really light and natural, not overwhelming. Would highly recommend.

SandiL

This product was perfect for my breakouts. I use with the serum every day and night! Super calming.

About this brand

Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.