 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD Isolate 1g

CBD Isolate 1g

by Urban Roots Hemp Co.

Write a review
Urban Roots Hemp Co. Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Isolate 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our hemp-derived Isolate is a 99% pure powder containing 990mg-1000mg CBD per gram. Isolate is an all natural product derived from the mature stalks and seeds of agricultural hemp, refined and purified to ensure the highest quality and potency. Isolate is an excellent product to formulate your own CBD products at home, increase the dose of existing products, or use as a daily supplement. ﻿Ingredients: pure hemp-derived CBD

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Urban Roots Hemp Co. Logo