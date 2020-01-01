About this product

Our hemp-derived Isolate is a 99% pure powder containing 990mg-1000mg CBD per gram. Isolate is an all natural product derived from the mature stalks and seeds of agricultural hemp, refined and purified to ensure the highest quality and potency. Isolate is an excellent product to formulate your own CBD products at home, increase the dose of existing products, or use as a daily supplement. ﻿Ingredients: pure hemp-derived CBD