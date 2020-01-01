About this product

Brand New from Ursa Extracts! Diamond Flake is a new creation which is extremely rich in both cannabinoids and terpenes. All cannabis derived and a texture unlike anything you have ever dabbed or seen. Pure THC/THCA/Terpenes that do not stick all over the tool or concentrate container! At first look it may appear wet but it its actually very easy to dab and portion out. This makes the flake very easy to put in a joint or preload a nail or puffco versus more sticky resins. Most crystalline shards stick to the glass wall too easily before even reaching the consumer which is a hassle. Lidding is also a big issue during transport and storage with some types of concentrate. With Diamond Flake you can turn the jar upside down accidentally or on purpose and then right side up with no worries of concentrate sticking or lidding! It is also 90%+ cannabinoids! Mango Tree is a cross breed of Mango Kush with Humboldt OG and Jack Herer. The gigantic uniform plants have frosty light green-orange flowers that have a sweet and sour mango scent. It has a refreshing, energizing ethereal effect with a sweet Fenchol and Limonene heavy nose.