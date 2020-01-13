Berry Lemonade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Oklahoma Tonic is a Water-Soluble THC infused syrup that can be mixed with your beverage of choice or drank straight from the bottle. Tonic comes in four flavors and 100mg and 200mg 2oz bottles.
on January 13th, 2020
This was a very good buy on this product. Once I found out the proper dosage to take. It was so easy to over do it. Lol. Its a good high that seems to last along time. I finally found something that's well worth the buck.