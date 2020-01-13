 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Edibles
  Beverages
  5. Strawberry Oklahoma Tonic 100mg 2oz

Strawberry Oklahoma Tonic 100mg 2oz

by US Cannabis Pharma (USCP)

Strawberry Oklahoma Tonic 100mg 2oz

About this product

Oklahoma Tonic is a Water-Soluble THC infused syrup that can be mixed with your beverage of choice or drank straight from the bottle. Tonic comes in four flavors and 100mg and 200mg 2oz bottles.

Stevemrg72

This was a very good buy on this product. Once I found out the proper dosage to take. It was so easy to over do it. Lol. Its a good high that seems to last along time. I finally found something that's well worth the buck.

