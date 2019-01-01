 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Real terpenes - CT Abacus

by US HempCare

Terpenes from our 2017 crop: "CT Abacus" predominant compounds in this extract are Nerolidol-trans, Linalool, Humulene, A-bisabolol, Terpineol, B-Pinene, Limonene $30/ml Does not contain THC Keep out of reach of children Keep out of eyes Concentrate - is Non-Consumable (should only be used as an additive in other consumables - extremely high in purity) Mixing 1-2 drops inside another product allows the essential oils to be diluted. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not intended to diagnose, treat or prevent any disease.

At US HempCare, our goal is to help people in their health & wellness by providing a safe, legal, non-addictive, non-psychoactive alternative to opioids and other over-prescribed drugs. We grow our own organic hemp in Connecticut - and test at every phase from seed to bottle. We do not use any artificial flavoring – but instead use our own cannabis-derived terpenes.