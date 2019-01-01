 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
usmarijuanaseed.com A division of ISOseeds LLC

Auto Berry Blue Feminized Seeds Auto Berry Blue is one of the better choices for either the experienced or the novice growers. She is in the Indica family which means she has loads of medicinal benefits. This particular strain has quite a heavy, long lasting effect which makes for a wonderful mood stabilizer! In order to create this particular strain, an heirloom Blueberry genetics was crossed with a Lowryder for the auto flowering ability. Looking at this particular plant, there is not much color to it, not what you would expect anyway. Even though there is a lack of coloring, the flavor of Berry in this particular strain comes out not only by taste but the aroma is wonderfully blueberry. Auto Berry blue is a vigorous flowering plant and usually flowers between 7-9 weeks. Because of the autoflowering characteristics, there is no need to stress over the perfect light schedule. Auto flowering plants flower regardless of light and instead flower based on the age of the plant. We ship our collectible marijuana seeds in stealthy packages so your nosy neighbors won’t know what is being delivered. The great part about being a United States Seed Bank is that you don’t have to worry about international customs and our shipping costs are much cheaper. Contact US If you have any suggestions on product, please contact us and let us know. We do everything we can to ensure that our customers are 100% satisfied and will work hard to fulfill your request. We look forward to hearing your feedback and will get back with you as soon as possible. Thanks again and happy shopping! If you are looking for any CBD products, please visit our website usCBDsales.com Auto Berry Blue Feminized Seeds

We at ISOseeds LLC. are striving to be the best United States Cannabis/Marijuana seed bank. We offer a good variety of auto flower, concealed grow, feminized and medical grade seeds and will continue to add more as our business continues to grow. We acquire our seeds from a very reputable company which means our seeds will always be fresh. All orders will ship USPS priority or Fedex ground priority. All orders over $50.00 will ship free and any orders $100.00 and over will receive a free piece of glass art of our choosing. Due to the nature of our products, we are only able to accept crypto currency but using crypto is much easier than you think! Just download a wallet and when you select check out it will transfer you to your wallet to finish the purchase. If you would like a particular strain we do not currently offer, let us know and we will try to accommodate.