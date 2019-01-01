About this product

Auto Berry Blue Feminized Seeds Auto Berry Blue is one of the better choices for either the experienced or the novice growers. She is in the Indica family which means she has loads of medicinal benefits. This particular strain has quite a heavy, long lasting effect which makes for a wonderful mood stabilizer! In order to create this particular strain, an heirloom Blueberry genetics was crossed with a Lowryder for the auto flowering ability. Looking at this particular plant, there is not much color to it, not what you would expect anyway. Even though there is a lack of coloring, the flavor of Berry in this particular strain comes out not only by taste but the aroma is wonderfully blueberry. Auto Berry blue is a vigorous flowering plant and usually flowers between 7-9 weeks. Because of the autoflowering characteristics, there is no need to stress over the perfect light schedule. Auto flowering plants flower regardless of light and instead flower based on the age of the plant. We ship our collectible marijuana seeds in stealthy packages so your nosy neighbors won’t know what is being delivered. The great part about being a United States Seed Bank is that you don’t have to worry about international customs and our shipping costs are much cheaper. Contact US If you have any suggestions on product, please contact us and let us know. We do everything we can to ensure that our customers are 100% satisfied and will work hard to fulfill your request. We look forward to hearing your feedback and will get back with you as soon as possible. Thanks again and happy shopping! If you are looking for any CBD products, please visit our website usCBDsales.com Auto Berry Blue Feminized Seeds