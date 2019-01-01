About this product

Auto Blue Mystic Feminized Cannabis Seeds Appearing roughly halfway into flowering, the soft blue hues of this plant is why Auto Blue Mystic Feminized Seeds was selected. She presents itself in a very similar manner to Northern Light. As a result, it shows all the desirable qualities of that marijuana strain. The appeal of its own colorful appearance and the faintly berry-like aftertaste, makes this a great choice! This variety of cannabis seed is a mostly indica dominant strain. If you are looking for a relaxed feeling with a euphoric, clear high; Auto Blue Mystic Feminized should be your go-to choice! Cultivation Because there is virtually no smell during the flowering stage, Auto Blue Mystic is a great choice if you are looking to conceal your grow. Another reason she is a great choice for concealed grow is that it usually stays fairly short. This plant typically stays between 2-3′ tall. It takes between 9-11 weeks to flower and as a result, is best grown indoors. Because of it's ruderalis and indica heritage, it is a low maintenance plant. Medical Uses Even though Auto Blue Mystic Feminized stays short, it has very dense buds with loads of trichomes. The trichomes glisten like dew on the grass. Because of its' high CBD content and medium THC content, we place this strain in the medical category. Auto Blue Mystic Feminized can aid in the treatment of stress, depression and sleep. Helping stimulate the appetite is another reason she is a great medical alternative. Because of the auto flowering capabilities, there is no need to worry about a light schedule. This type of plant with automatically start flowering based on its' age. This will alleviate most of the anxiety of those beginner gardeners. There are less chances of making mistakes that could cost you your yield.