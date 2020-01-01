 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cora

by VapeDynamics

About this product

The VapeDynamics Cora features a handy, sleek design combined with simplicity of use. Cora features easy-to-refill ceramic made pods (pure-flavor) allows you the freedom to enjoy your favorite e-juices or oil extracts. This all-in-one device, with finishes of modern and classic touches, offers you a discreet and comfortable vaping experience. The Cora enables you to easily charge your battery effortlessly with its magnetic charging interface and change flavors in a snap with its magnetic refillable pods (cartridges). Get yours today: https://www.vapedynamics.com/vapedynamics-cora.html.

About this brand

VapeDynamics is all about embracing freedom and we believe it is best achieved through customization. Our products are designed to deliver a 100% unique, enjoyable and personalized vaporizer experience. Freedom is the future. The future is here.