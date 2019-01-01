About this product

Revised Contents: 1 X BeeKeeper 2.0 20W MOD Power Plant 1 X Refillable Oil Vape Tank 1 X The New, 12mm Wide Magnetic Conceal Adapter 1 X Micro USB Charging Cable ****Please note the old replacement magnet 1.0 is NOT COMPATIBLE with the BEEKEEPER 2.0 HIGHLIGHTS: - High Capacity Concealer - Super car chameleon paint job - High-performance tank with stainless Mouthpiece and improved heater - Ultra Wide Bore Opening to fit ALL THICK PREFILLED cartridges - Slim unique design with quality build and feel. - Most Rips & Awesome Flavor - Proprietary low resistance magnet design for a stronghold and maximized electric current Keep unit turned OFF, when not in use.