About this product
Revised Contents:
1 X BeeKeeper 2.0 20W MOD Power Plant
1 X Refillable Oil Vape Tank
1 X The New, 12mm Wide Magnetic Conceal Adapter
1 X Micro USB Charging Cable
****Please note the old replacement magnet 1.0 is NOT COMPATIBLE with the BEEKEEPER 2.0
HIGHLIGHTS:
- High Capacity Concealer
- Super car chameleon paint job
- High-performance tank with stainless Mouthpiece and improved heater
- Ultra Wide Bore Opening to fit ALL THICK PREFILLED cartridges
- Slim unique design with quality build and feel.
- Most Rips & Awesome Flavor
- Proprietary low resistance magnet design for a stronghold and maximized electric current
Keep unit turned OFF, when not in use.
1 X BeeKeeper 2.0 20W MOD Power Plant
1 X Refillable Oil Vape Tank
1 X The New, 12mm Wide Magnetic Conceal Adapter
1 X Micro USB Charging Cable
****Please note the old replacement magnet 1.0 is NOT COMPATIBLE with the BEEKEEPER 2.0
HIGHLIGHTS:
- High Capacity Concealer
- Super car chameleon paint job
- High-performance tank with stainless Mouthpiece and improved heater
- Ultra Wide Bore Opening to fit ALL THICK PREFILLED cartridges
- Slim unique design with quality build and feel.
- Most Rips & Awesome Flavor
- Proprietary low resistance magnet design for a stronghold and maximized electric current
Keep unit turned OFF, when not in use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!