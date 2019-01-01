 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by VapeHoneyStick

$69.99MSRP

About this product

The HoneyStick BeeMaster Twin Double Cartridge Vaporizer - Comes with (4x) 510 thread magnetic adapters so you can mix and match between 4 different strain combinations- all according to your liking. - Two conjoined independently operating batteries allows for single or double barrel use - The magnetic adapter will work with all 510 thread tanks - Wide opening fits the majority of 510 thread pre-filled tanks - Quick-Charge Battery Specs: 3.7 volts output - 350 mAh capacity each side The BeeMaster Twin Double Vaporizer Kit Includes: 1x The Double Dual Tank Battery 1x Dual USB Port Wall Charger 2x USB Micro Charging Cables 4x Magnetic 510 Thread Adapter Note: NO Cartridge Tanks Included

About this brand

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of modern technology, high performance & dependability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers.