The HoneyStick BeeMaster Twin Double Cartridge Vaporizer - Comes with (4x) 510 thread magnetic adapters so you can mix and match between 4 different strain combinations- all according to your liking. - Two conjoined independently operating batteries allows for single or double barrel use - The magnetic adapter will work with all 510 thread tanks - Wide opening fits the majority of 510 thread pre-filled tanks - Quick-Charge Battery Specs: 3.7 volts output - 350 mAh capacity each side The BeeMaster Twin Double Vaporizer Kit Includes: 1x The Double Dual Tank Battery 1x Dual USB Port Wall Charger 2x USB Micro Charging Cables 4x Magnetic 510 Thread Adapter Note: NO Cartridge Tanks Included