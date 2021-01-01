About this product
The HoneyStick BeeMaster Twin Double Cartridge Vaporizer
- Comes with (4x) 510 thread magnetic adapters so you can mix and match between 4 different strain combinations- all according to your liking.
- Two conjoined independently operating batteries allows for single or double barrel use
- The magnetic adapter will work with all 510 thread tanks
- Wide opening fits the majority of 510 thread pre-filled tanks
- Quick-Charge Battery Specs: 3.7 volts output - 350 mAh capacity each side
The BeeMaster Twin Double Vaporizer Kit Includes:
1x The Double Dual Tank Battery
1x Dual USB Port Wall Charger
2x USB Micro Charging Cables
4x Magnetic 510 Thread Adapter
Note: NO Cartridge Tanks Included
