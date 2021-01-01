The HoneyStick BeeMaster Twin Double Cartridge Vaporizer

- Comes with (4x) 510 thread magnetic adapters so you can mix and match between 4 different strain combinations- all according to your liking.

- Two conjoined independently operating batteries allows for single or double barrel use

- The magnetic adapter will work with all 510 thread tanks

- Wide opening fits the majority of 510 thread pre-filled tanks

- Quick-Charge Battery Specs: 3.7 volts output - 350 mAh capacity each side

The BeeMaster Twin Double Vaporizer Kit Includes:

1x The Double Dual Tank Battery

1x Dual USB Port Wall Charger

2x USB Micro Charging Cables

4x Magnetic 510 Thread Adapter

Note: NO Cartridge Tanks Included